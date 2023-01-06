ASAN centers begin issuing ID cards to residents of Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Citizens registered at their place of residence in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic can change their identity cards at ASAN Service Centers, Trend reports.

ASAN Centers have started issuing identity cards to people registered in Nakhchivan.

Until now, the identity cards of residents of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been replaced several times a year, only at the Permanent Representation of Nakhchivan in Baku or at the Main Passport Registration and Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This led to additional difficulties and a waste of time for those wishing to change their identity card or other documents that have expired, have been lost, or have become unusable.