Slovak delegation visits Azerbaijan's Jidir Duzu in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The visit of the delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, Boris Kollar to Shusha ended on September 6 with a visit to Jidir Duzu, Trend reports.

The Slovak delegation was informed about Azerbaijan's Jidir Duzu and about the heroic soldiers of Azerbaijan who showed unparalleled courage, climbed the steep cliffs, and liberated Shusha from the Armenian occupation at the cost of their lives.

Today, Jidir Duzu, as before the occupation, is a venue for grandiose events.

In addition, the members of the delegation were told that equestrian competitions, competitions in the game of chovgan, holidays dedicated to Nowruz, and other folk festivals have been held on Jidir Duzu since ancient times. Jidir Duzu has always been a favorite vacation spot of Shusha residents and guests of the city. After Azerbaijan's grand victory in the second Karabakh war, Shusha was declared the cultural capital of the country by the order of the head of the Azerbaijani state on May 7, 2021. By the same order, Vagif's Poetry Days and the Khari Bulbul Music Festival were resumed here.

This is the second visit of the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Boris Kollar to Shusha. The previous visit took place on June 11 last year.