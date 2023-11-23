Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz development fund gets new chairman

Society Materials 23 November 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Former deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan General Igbal Babayev has been appointed chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, said head of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He noted that in this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on October 31.

Babayev held the position of deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee until the end of last year.

