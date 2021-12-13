Azerbaijan held meeting of Supervisory Board of State Oil Fund (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
Trend:
A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has been held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
SOFAZ’s draft budget for 2022, its investment policy, and other issues were discussed at the meeting held on December 13 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Chairman of the SOFAZ Supervisory Board Ali Asadov.
A corresponding decision was made to submit SOFAZ’s draft budget for 2022 to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
