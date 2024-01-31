Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan avoids needless costs of budget funds on public procurement

Economy Materials 31 January 2024 12:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan avoids needless costs of budget funds on public procurement

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. During the reporting period in Nakhchivan, tenders and purchases made through polling quotations saved 9.5 million manats, or 16 percent of the cost of state procurement, Trend reports, referring to Nakhchivan's Ministry of Economy.

According to information, the active participation of entrepreneurs in public procurement ensures competitiveness.

To note, 92.5 percent was saved on purchases made using the open tender technique, 0.03 percent through the proposal survey method, and 7.47 percent through the request for quotations method.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more