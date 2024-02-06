Azerbaijan declares number of privatized vehicles in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Some 19 cars have been sold at a regular auction organized by the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The starting price of a Hyundai Getz car put up for auction amounted to 1,275 manat ($749), and the final offer rose to 7,800 manat ($4,582). Mercedes Benz Vito car with a starting price of 6,750 manat ($3,965) was privatized for 9,500 manat ($5,582).

On the sold property, 91,075 manat ($53,514) will be paid to the state budget.

A list of vehicles sold at the auction can be found at the link.

To note, the next auctions in the current month will be held on February 20 and 27. A total of 117 vehicles, 4 blocks of shares of joint stock companies, and a small state-owned enterprise will be put up for auction.

