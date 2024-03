Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 19.7455 manat (0.54 percent) at the end of last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 24.3984 manat (0.66 percent) compared to the indicator of the week before last, amounting to 3666.5549 manat.

Change in the value of an ounce of gold 11 March 3708,3205 18 March 3650,7585 12 March 3703,2885 19 March 3670,5040 13 March 3670,5975 20 March 3670,5040 14 March 3692,0175 21 March 3670,5040 15 March 3680,5425 22 March 3670,5040 Average rate per week 3690,9533 Average rate per week 3666,5549

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.1697 manat (0.4 percent) last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.6358 manat, which is 2.07 percent or 0.8640 manat more than the previous week.

Change in the value of an ounce of silver 11 March 41,2998 18 March 42,5000 12 March 41,6041 19 March 42,6697 13 March 40,9862 20 March 42,6697 14 March 42,4456 21 March 42,6697 15 March 42,5230 22 March 42,6697 Average rate per week 41,7717 Average rate per week 42,6358

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week decreased by 24.3984 manat, or 0.66 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 18.6677 manat (1.18 percent) to 1559.6888 manat.

Change in the value of an ounce of platinum 11 March 1558,1605 18 March 1584,0260 12 March 1587,1115 19 March 1553,6045 13 March 1572,5935 20 March 1553,6045 14 March 1595,6200 21 March 1553,6045 15 March 1578,2970 22 March 1553,6045 Average rate per week 1578,3565 Average rate per week 1559,6888

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel