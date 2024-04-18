Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan negotiate investment projects in industrial zones (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan have discussed investment projects in industrial zones, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), a meeting was held with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko.

Additionally, it is noted that the chairman of the board of EZDA, Seymur Adıgozalov, briefed the delegation on the industrial zones run by the agency and the favorable investment opportunities created here for entrepreneurs. Tatarstan businessmen were invited to take advantage of business opportunities created in the industrial zones.

Besides, the meeting discussed investment projects in industrial zones and prospects for cooperation between the Agency for Development of Economic Zones and the Khimgrad Technopolis of Tatarstan.

To note, the Agency for Development of Economic Zones was established as a state legal entity based on "Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park" LLC by Decree No. 1257 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, "On Measures to Improve Management of Industrial Parks, Industrial Districts, and Agro-Parks," dated January 22, 2021.

