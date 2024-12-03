Azerbaijan names trade turnover volume with Czech Republic for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in the period from January through October of this year amounted to more than $955.1 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is by $228.4 million or 31.4 percent more than in the same period of last year.

The trade turnover with the Czech Republic amounted to 2.43 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported products worth $905 million to the Czech Republic for ten months, which is 38.4 percent more than a year earlier. During this period, the Czech Republic accounted for 3.98 percent of total exports of Azerbaijani products.

However, Azerbaijan decreased imports from the Czech Republic by 31.4 percent in the period from January through October compared to a year earlier, to $49.6 million. During this period, import operations with the Czech Republic amounted to 0.30 percent of the country's total imports.