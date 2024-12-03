Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan's PM to attend intergovernmental council meeting with Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Materials 3 December 2024 18:24 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit, Trend reports.

According to information, Bektenov arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

In the framework of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council, topical issues of bilateral cooperation and cooperation in priority areas will be discussed.

The distinguished guest was met at Manas International Airport by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

To note, according to the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the countries for the first 9 months of 2024 amounted to $981.109 million, which is 6 percent lower than $1.042 billion in the period from January through September 2023.

