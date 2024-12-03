Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
South Korea's president to lift martial law at cabinet meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yeol said he would lift martial law at a cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

"We will lift martial law by accepting the National Assembly's request. We immediately convened a cabinet meeting, but since it is early morning, the quorum has not yet been reached, so we will lift martial law as soon as it is reached," said Yoon Suk Yeol.

To note, martial law was declared in South Korea today. Commanders of all branches of the armed forces were instructed to increase combat readiness.

