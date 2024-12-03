Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with CIS countries shows growth

Economy Materials 3 December 2024 16:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with CIS countries shows growth

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries hit the ground running, soaring past $5.7 billion from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of approximately $496.7 million, or a 9.5 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, when it comes to trade transactions, the CIS countries made quite a splash, representing a hefty 32.01 percent of Azerbaijan’s overall trade turnover during the reporting period.

The trade landscape reveals that the most significant contribution originated from our engagement with Russia, totaling an impressive $3.94 billion, reflecting a robust 14.5 percent growth compared to the prior year.

This dynamic figure was propelled by robust trade with Belarus, reaching approximately $404 million, reflecting a remarkable 47.7 percent surge. Kazakhstan followed closely with an impressive $394 million, showcasing a substantial 38.7 percent growth, while Ukraine contributed significantly with $380 million, marking a noteworthy 33.3 percent escalation.

Meanwhile, there was a decline in trade with Turkmenistan, with the turnover falling by 52.5 percent to $338 million.

Other countries saw varying results, with Uzbekistan showing a 37.2 percent increase to $196 million, Kyrgyzstan down by 28.7 percent to $34 million, Moldova down by 37.02 percent to $8.34 million, and Tajikistan remaining almost unchanged with a slight decrease of 0.11 percent, reaching $5.18 million.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more