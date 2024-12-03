Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs weave tapestry of potential collaboration between their nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi have discussed collaboration between their countries on the sidelines of the 28th Meeting of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Council of Foreign Ministers in Iran's Mashhad, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The officials discussed a wide range of issues stemming from Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investments, transport and communications, energy security, as well as joint initiatives and projects.

The meeting between Bayramov and Aragchi also reiterated the importance of the soonest finalization of communication between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Eastern Zangezur economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as the implementation of agreements reached.

