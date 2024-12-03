Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts panel discussion of “Youth Organizations Forum of OIC countries” (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 3. The panel discussion of the “Youth Organizations Forum of OIC countries” was held within the ceremony on the occasion of the completion of the program “Shusha - Youth Capital of the Islamic World,” Trend reports.

Addressing a welcoming speech, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Elshan Gahramanov, noted that the events held within the framework of the program will give impetus to the development of youth.

Secretary General of the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA) Narmina Huseynzade talked about the role of youth and youth organizations.

“We play the role of an engine of social culture and strive to build a bridge between youth organizations and politics,” she stressed.

Director General of the Eurasian Regional Center of the OIC Youth Forum Rafig Ismayilov pointed out the growing role of youth in the Muslim world.

“The commitments made by youth in the struggle for social change demonstrate their activism,” he said.

The panel discussions continued with speeches by former Vice President of the National Youth Council of Indonesia ICYF (Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum) Tantan Taufik Lubis, representative of the Volunteers Association of Uzbekistan Sarvinoz Tulkinjonova, Deputy Director General of the Eurasian Regional Center of the OIC Youth Forum Ramin Habibzade, and other officials.