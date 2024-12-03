Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to auction diverse array of raw stuff, essential supplies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A number of raw materials and supplies will be auctioned by the "Auction Organization Center" public legal entity, subordinate to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a source in the service told Trend.

The source indicates that the auction is scheduled for January 10, 2025.

The price tag for 19 units of assorted raw materials and supplies, such as sunflower and corn seeds, propylene glycol, clothing, and more, ranges from a modest 70,000 manat ($41,180) to a hefty 500,000 manat ($294,120).

The auction is open to both legal entities and individuals who, by the book, are deemed buyers. They must throw their hat in the ring by submitting an order and all required documents at least three banking days ahead of the auction kick-off, along with a deposit amounting to five percent of the original sale price of the privatization object.

The orders will be accepted by the "Auction Organization Center" public legal entity no later than 3 (three) banking days before the auction at the address: Nakhchivan city, 8th street, 1/5A.

The comprehensive inventory of essential raw materials and supplies slated for auction on January 10, 2025, is detailed in the accompanying table.

