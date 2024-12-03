Uzbekistan, Germany sign agreement on grant allocation for dev't of green master plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 3. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the German Society for International Cooperation signed an agreement on allocation of a 9 million euros grant, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the forum co-organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the World Bank.

The grant will be allocated for the development and implementation of green master plans.

Meanwhile, the forum gathers experts and policymakers to explore key topics including the challenges and opportunities associated with managing Uzbekistan's rapid urban growth, adapting cities and regions to climate change, enhancing disaster resilience, and advancing reforms in territorial development planning.