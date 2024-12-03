Aramco, TotalEnergies team up to develop SAF production in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Aramco, TotalEnergies, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) announced the signing of a Joint Development and Cost Sharing Agreement (JDCSA) to explore the creation of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production unit in the Kingdom, Trend reports.

The proposed project will focus on converting local waste materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, into sustainable aviation fuel, contributing to Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its energy sector and reduce carbon emissions. This collaboration aligns with the country's broader sustainability goals under the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030.

Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, emphasized the importance of addressing aviation emissions as air travel demand grows. "This collaboration with TotalEnergies and SIRC is part of our broader commitment to exploring innovative solutions for lower-carbon alternatives in transportation," Nasser said.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, highlighted the project as a significant step towards decarbonizing the aviation sector. "SAF is central to our strategy to support the energy transition," he said, noting that the initiative aligns with both Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts and the company’s broader goals.

Ziad Al-Sheha, CEO of SIRC, noted that the partnership will enhance the Kingdom’s circular economy by focusing on waste conversion. "This project represents a major leap forward in supporting the Kingdom’s renewable energy resources and sustainability objectives," Al-Sheha added.