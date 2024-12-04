Tajikistan reveals election schedule for next parliamentary term

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. The election for deputies in the new convocation of the lower house of the Parliament of Tajikistan (Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli) and for people's representatives of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, as well as the regions, cities, and districts of Dushanbe, is scheduled for March 2, 2025, Trend reports citing the press service of the head of state.

The corresponding decree in this regard was signed by President Emomali Rahmon.

The elections for deputies to local self-government bodies in villages and towns will occur concurrently, the report noted.

By presidential decree, the election for deputies to the upper house of Parliament (Majlisi Milli) will be held on March 28, 2025.

To note, the most recent parliamentary election in Tajikistan occurred on March 1, 2020.

The Parliament of Tajikistan consists of two chambers: the lower house, the Chamber of Representatives (Majlisi Namoyandagon), and the upper house, the National Council (Majlisi Milli). The lower house includes 63 deputies, while the upper house consists of 33 members.

