UNEC's MBA program achieves accreditation from the prestigious CFA Institute! (PHOTO)

The MBA program of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has successfully gained accreditation from the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute and is now recognized as a partner university by the Institute.

UNEC Business School’s specializations in Finance, Securities, Risk Management, and Financial Analytics have been confirmed by the CFA Institute to align with the Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK) required by the CFA Program. These programs meet the ethical and professional conduct standards of the CFA Institute and fully prepare graduate students for the world's most prestigious financial and investment certification, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification. As a partner of the CFA Institute, each year four UNEC master's students and four instructors will have the opportunity to receive scholarships for all three levels of the CFA program.

It should be noted that UNEC’s MBA Program is the only program in Azerbaijan to receive CFA accreditation.

About the CFA Program

The CFA Program sets the global benchmark for skills and competencies required of financial analysts, portfolio managers, investment advisors, and other investment professionals worldwide. The CFA qualification is considered the most prestigious and trusted certification in the investment profession. The program, conducted entirely in English, includes a standardized curriculum and exams across the globe. Of the five candidates admitted to the program, only about one successfully completes it, earning full CFA membership, regarded as the "gold standard" among investment professionals. Starting from the 2023/2024 academic year at UNEC, master's students holding CFA Level I, II, or III certificates or ACCA qualifications will be exempt from attending relevant courses and taking final exams.