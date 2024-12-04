Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. On December 4, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Shusha from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 48 families (164 people) moved to the city of Shusha.

Shusha residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.