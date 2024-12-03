Azerbaijan, NATO discuss exchange of military experience (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Within the framework of the “15th NATO Days” held according to the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme with NATO, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov met with a delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Partnerships Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Misnistry of Defense.

At the meeting, the current state of relations between the two sides was commended and an exchange of views on prospective issues for further development of the established relations was held. The activities of Azerbaijani servicemen involved in the NATO Operational Capability Concept (OCC) and other programs were also highly appreciated. The significance of experience exchange between servicemen, who will continue participating in various exercises and courses, as well as their self-development was highlighted.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of relations were discussed, and questions of mutual interest were answered.