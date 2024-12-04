Rönesans Holding sets sights on construction of Tashkent-Samarkand high-speed rails

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Turkish Rönesans Holding is setting its sights on weaving the threads of progress into the tapestry of the Tashkent-Samarkand high-speed railroad, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov and Chairman of the Board of Turkish Rönesans Holding Kamil Yanikomeroglu.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for the Turkish company's involvement in implementing major infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan through public-private partnership arrangements.

Rönesans Holding stands as a towering edifice in Türkiye's landscape of construction and investment, with its roots stretching across the borders into the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and beyond, shining its international presence.

As of November 1, the total number of firms in Uzbekistan with Turkish capital has reached 1,903. This statistic has risen by 136 firms relative to the corresponding time of 2023.

