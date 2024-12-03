UNEC Students Rank 2nd in the Region and 32nd Globally in the Bloomberg Global Trade Challenge (PHOTO)

Students from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) have achieved notable success in the prestigious Bloomberg Global Trade Challenge.

This year’s competition saw a record number of participants: 10,240 individuals representing 396 universities across 46 countries competed in 2,453 teams. During the global competition, which involved 65,287 trade transactions, UNEC was the sole participant from the Caucasus region.

UNEC competed with 14 teams against leading universities worldwide. Participants managed virtual portfolios on the Bloomberg Terminal, trading in real-world financial markets to maximize returns. Over the six-week competition, UNEC’s team secured 32nd place out of 2,453 teams globally and ranked 2nd in the region!

The winning team, guided by Saida Khalil, Director of UNEC’s Bloomberg Finance Laboratory, consisted of students from the Faculty of Finance and Accounting: team captain Asiman Isazada, and team members Zahra Mammadzada and Rana Mammadzada.