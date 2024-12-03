Reaching agreement on Iran's nuclear program beyond US interests - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. At present, reaching an agreement with Iran on the nuclear program is not in the interests of the US, the Iranian international affairs expert Amir-Ali Abolfath told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, negotiations between Iran and the 5+1 group (the US, UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany) in 2015 led to an agreement on a comprehensive plan of joint action. At that time, the US was the main party to the Iran discussion, and this discussion led to the agreement.

Abolfath noted that if the US chooses the path of dialogue, it can lead to an agreement with Iran. However, at present, the US side does not want to do so. With the start of the new US government, the Republicans' demand for Iran is also becoming evident. The Republicans offer Iran 12 conditions under which the US can lift sanctions. However, these demands are too heavy for Iran. Only a few countries can accept these demands.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.