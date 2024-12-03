Bank card transactions in Kyrgyzstan pump up

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. A total of 62.6 million transactions were conducted in Kyrgyzstan via bank cards from July through September 2024, which is a 25.8 percent increase year-on-year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows that the total value of these transactions amounted to 259.9 billion soms ($2.9 billion), a 7.3 percent rise since the beginning of 2024. This also marks a 15.2 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

The number of cash withdrawals reached 19.2 million, with the total value of these withdrawals amounting to 193.4 billion soms ($2.2 billion). The number of transactions dropped by 19.6 percent, while the transaction volume increased by 11.9 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of transactions has declined by 18.9 percent, but the transaction volume has risen by 10.4 percent since the start of the year.

Transactions carried out through POS terminals in trade and service enterprises in the country amounted to 43.4 million, with a total value of 66.5 billion soms ($766.2 million). Compared to the previous year, the number of these transactions surged by 67.6 percent, while the transaction value increased by 25.9 percent. The number of transactions has increased by 25.2 percent, while the transaction volume has grown by 32.1 percent since the beginning of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the total number of bank payment cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan exceeded 8.55 million. The number rose by 34.8 percent compared to last year and 24.1 percent since the beginning of 2024.