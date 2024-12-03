Azerbaijan’s Azerkontrakt OJSC set to be liquidated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan’s State Contracting Corporation Azerkontrakt OJSC has announced its liquidation, Trend reports.

The information was published in the online newspaper "Taxes" of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the announcement, creditors can contact the corporation within two months at the following address: 62, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, Marine Plaza Business Center, 14th Floor, Nasimi District, Baku, AZ1010, Azerbaijan.

It is noted that Azerkontrakt OJSC was registered in 2007, and the legal representative of the company with a charter capital of 13.5 million manat ($7.9) is Ganbarov Miri.

In addition, Azerkontrakt OJSC also declared the liquidation of its "Automobile Transport" structure.

Creditors are invited to report their claims within two months to the following address: 108, 8th November Avenue, 2nd Floor, Khatai District, Baku, AZ1026, Azerbaijan.

The legal representative of the "Automobile Transport" structure, which was also registered in 2007, is Orujev Allahverdi.