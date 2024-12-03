Moscow, Astana tightening screws on their cooperation at parliamentary level

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. Moscow and Astana are joining forces at the parliamentary level during the Moscow Days event in Astana, making strides to strengthen their ties, Trend reports.

A series of important events took place during the Moscow Days in Astana. The chairpersons of the Moscow City Duma of Russia and the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan held one of these meetings in Kazakhstan's capital.

During negotiations with deputies from the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan and the Astana Maslikhat, the Chairman of the Moscow City Duma, Alexey Shaposhnikov, emphasized the significance of the delegation's visit to the republic.

"Today, the role of international cooperation is growing, especially within the framework of BRICS countries, to which Kazakhstan has been invited to join as a partner country," said Alexey Shaposhnikov. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Astana and stressed that the two countries have established truly neighborly relations.

At the meeting with the Moscow delegation, the Speaker of the Mazhilis, Yerlan Koshanov, also highly appreciated the level of cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

"Between our countries, we have built neighborly, trusting relations. All government bodies are closely interacting with each other. Your visit today opens a new level of such interaction," said Koshanov.

Koshanov emphasized that the meeting came after President Putin's visit to Kazakhstan, signifying the highest level of cooperation and exemplary relations between the heads of our states.

To note, the Business Forum "Moscow-Astana: Creative Cities" is taking place in Kazakhstan’s Astana, where it was highlighted that the Russian capital accounts for approximately $8 billion of the total foreign trade volume between Kazakhstan and Russia. It is also worth noting that the trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan has reached a record high of almost $30 billion.

