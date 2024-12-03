Azerbaijani CBA set to require static information on fraud instances from banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will require commercial banks to provide static information on fraud cases since next year, Deputy Director of the CBA Payment System and Settlements Department Ramil Mahmudov told reporters on the sidelines of the 8th International Banking Forum today in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In alignment with his insights, the CBA will strategically leverage this data for comprehensive analysis.

To note, the 8th International Banking Forum is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, for two days. Its main topics are digital transformation (digital and neobanks), data management and analytics strategies, the transition to contactless technologies, instant, seamless, and compatible international payments, the revolution of decentralized finance (DeFi), cloud systems, and alternatives to outflows.

