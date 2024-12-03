Azerbaijan pursuing Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway reconstruction (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads forges ahead with the reconstruction of the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway, sculpting a pathway through the landscape like a skilled artist shaping clay into a masterpiece, Trend reports.

The agency pointed out that the total stretch of the road project, sprouting from the 40th kilometer of the Barda-Aghdam highway, measures a whopping 33.6 kilometers.

“The first 11.7 kilometers of the road are being reconstructed in accordance with the second technical category, and the remaining 21.9 kilometers in accordance with the first one. The width of the roadbed on this section will be 26.5 meters, with a carriageway width of 15 meters and four lanes—two in each direction. The width of the lanes in each direction is 3.75 meters.

The project is currently undergoing earthwork. Special equipment is being used for the excavation of unsuitable soil, which is being replaced with suitable material and brought to the required height. In addition, efforts are underway to widen the road, level the profile, and construct the road surface.

Furthermore, along the road, work is underway to lay rectangular and circular water pipes of various diameters, as well as crossings. We have already built 3,494 meters of the planned 6,707-meter-long retaining wall.

In parallel with this work, the construction of five bridges with one and three spans is actively ongoing. The bridges are being built at sections of the road at the 1.6, 4.4, 7.2, 9.6, and 14 km marks," a statement from the agency reads.

The agency also noted that they are halfway down the road with the project, sitting at 55 percent completion, and this road will ease transportation and significantly impact the development of agriculture and tourism in the region.

Hence, travelers heading to the vibrant cities of Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin from the dynamic Barda direction can seamlessly navigate this innovative ring road, bypassing the urban landscape of Aghdam.

