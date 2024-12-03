UN official exposes expulsion of all Azerbaijanis from Armenia (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Armenia's periodic report has been reviewed during these days, as part of the 114th session of the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), Trend reports.

On December 2—the first day of the report review—CERD member Chung Chinsung was surprised to find a large number of claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's document.

He noted that, despite the fact that no Azerbaijanis live in Armenia, the report dedicates significant attention to Azerbaijan and asked for clarification on this matter.

The head of the Armenian delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, struggling to answer the question confirmed that Azerbaijanis do not live in Armenia.

He attempted to link the content in the report about Azerbaijan to issues of security and the political situation, which were not relevant to the essence of the report.

