Azerbaijan conducts another training as part of “Diaspora Academy-2” project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The fourth training held within the framework of the Diaspora Academy-2 project is dedicated to the “Establishment, maintenance, and development of relations with local and central authorities, media and influencers in the countries of residence”, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that taking into account the interest of the project participants, strategies of cooperation with the media were discussed at the next training.

The well-known specialist, head of the Political Technologies Center Vali Alibekov talked about important institutions for the Diaspora, ways of media research, establishment, management, and protection of communications.

The participants of the training expressed their opinion on the current topic and asked questions to the specialist.