Designing NDCs needs to take people with disabilities into account - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Development of Nationally Distributed Contributions (NDCs) must consider disabled people, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the event "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities" today in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

"People with disabilities disproportionately suffer from climate change. During climate crises or extreme weather events, they face difficulties in accessing healthcare, support services, evacuation, and emergency services. Azerbaijan and many other countries around the world must consider all of this when developing their NDCs, Andreeva pointed out.

According to her, an approach that encompasses all segments of society is necessary to effectively combat climate change while maintaining the resilience of healthcare, education, the economy, and social services systems.

She drove home that just 10 days ago, the successful 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) concluded in Baku.

"Azerbaijan hosted representatives from all over the world, managed to reach a consensus on a new climate financing goal, and progressed on various agenda items. Brazil will take over the COP29 presidency from Azerbaijan next year. This gives us the opportunity to fulfill our commitments, especially in terms of inclusivity, ensuring that everyone has access, a voice, and a seat at the negotiation table," she added.

Andreeva also emphasized that the COP29 venues ensured full access for disabled people.

To note, the event "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities," orchestrated by the UN Office in Azerbaijan, is a tribute to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

