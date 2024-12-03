Baku Court proceedings shed light on expat's nefarious schemes in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Under Articles 28, 214.2.1, and 28, 214.2.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, Afghan national Fawzan Musa Khan, sentenced to 10 years in jail for planning a terrorist act under the Baku Court on Grave Crime, has appealed with a higher court together with his lawyer, Trend reports.

Fawzan Musa Khan, a 1990-born Afghan national, plotted a terrorist attack in Azerbaijan with the help of others, authorities say. Khan arrived in Azerbaijan from a third country and conducted surveillance around the embassy of a foreign nation. He subsequently connected with other individuals to recruit them for the attack, procure firearms and explosives, and secure financial backing for the operation. He also identified potential participants for the planned assault.

The State Security Service later released a video showing Khan discussing the attack’s logistics. Experts noted that the captured area in the footage houses several embassies.

Khan, who received a ten-year prison sentence, has filed an appeal against the verdict. His lawyer argues that Khan cooperated sincerely during the investigation and is seeking a partial reduction of his sentence.

Court documents revealed that Khan was in contact with members of an illegal armed group, recognized internationally as a terrorist organization, active in multiple countries.

In connection with the case, investigators discovered that the terrorist group had attempted to facilitate the entry of foreign migrants into Azerbaijan, aiming to use the country as a transit point for illegal passage into European nations. The State Security Service has launched a separate investigation into the group, and criminal charges are pending.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel