Azerbaijani FM highlights nation's co-op avenues within ECO (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted cooperation prospects within ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) during his speech at the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers held in Mashhad, Iran, Trend reports.

As the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's X page reads, Bayramov spoke about the perspectives of Azerbaijan regarding sector-specific development of cooperation within the ECO in economy, trade, investments, energy security, environment, transport, and communications, as well as future plans and projects to ensure sustainable growth and development in the ECO region in line with the ECO Vision 2025.

To note, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

