BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan soared to a remarkable height, achieving a dazzling 85.7 points in the meticulous audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Trend reports via Manas International Airport OJSC.

ICAO conducted an audit in Kyrgyzstan in the field of aviation security and facilitation from August 19 through August 28 this year. Based on preliminary data, the level of fulfillment of critical elements (CE) of aviation security amounted to 85.76 percent, which is a significant improvement compared to the result of 2017, when this indicator was 81.43 percent.

This assessment confirms Kyrgyzstan's compliance with international standards of safety and quality in civil aviation.

Furthermore, a meeting between representatives from Manas International Airport OJSC and Kazakhstan's Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport took place as part of the preparation and exchange of experience.

Director of Security of OJSC “Manas International Airport” Talgat Zhaparov shared with Kazakh colleagues knowledge and experience accumulated during the audit.

“Successful completion of the audit emphasizes the high professionalism of our specialists and readiness to share best practices, contributing to the development of aviation in the region. These joint efforts contribute to strengthening the reputation of Kyrgyzstan in the international aviation arena,” the enterprise notes.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations institution that facilitates cooperation among 193 countries for the mutual benefit of shared airspace. Since its inception in 1944, ICAO's support and coordination have facilitated countries in diplomatically and technically achieving a remarkably swift and reliable global air mobility network, linking families, cultures, and businesses worldwide, while fostering sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft operate.

