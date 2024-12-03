Kyrgyz President's visit to South Korea yields flurry of deals on bilateral co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. During the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to South Korea, a flurry of documents were signed, paving the way for bolstering bilateral cooperation between the two countries across a multitude of sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The following documents were signed during the head of the state’s visit:

- Joint statement on the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership between the Republic of Korea and the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Framework Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Climate Change between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea;

- Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Korea for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital, signed in Seoul on December 11, 2012;

- Framework Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Korea on loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the period from 2025 to 2029;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of education;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies;

- Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea for 2025-2026;

- Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a mechanism for promoting trade and investment between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on Establishing a Framework for Cooperation in the Field of Energy and Critical Minerals;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Personnel Administration and Personnel Management between the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Forest Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Forest Service of the Republic of Korea on Cooperation in the Field of Forestry;

- Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Forestry Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) in the Field of Agroforestry and Horticulture;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-Water) of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in jointly preparing and developing a Master Plan and Feasibility Study for 10 new small hydropower projects under the international greenhouse gas emission reduction program;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Export Development and Promotion Center "KyrgyzExport" under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA);

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Export Development and Promotion Center "KyrgyzExport" under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA);

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Export Promotion Center "KyrgyzExport" under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Trade and Investment Agency (KOTRA);

- Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the investment project "Landfill Gas Power Plant and Carbon Emission Reduction at the Sanitary Landfill in Osh City, Kyrgyz Republic" between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sejin G&E Co. Ltd;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Consortium of ECOVICE Origin and SUNJIN Engineering & Architecture;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Postal Services between Kyrgyz Post and Korea Post;

- Protocol of Negotiations between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and KOICA on the Project to Strengthen the Agricultural Value Chain by Supporting the Establishment of a Post-Harvest Management System in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- Protocol of negotiations between the ICR KR and KOICA on the project "Building the potential of national informatization for digital transformation in the Kyrgyz Republic";

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Institute of Human Development (NHI) of the Republic of Korea.

To note, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, is presently on an official visit to South Korea. The visit expects bilateral discussions between President Zhaparov and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, along with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, Woo Won-shik. The leaders are anticipated to deliberate on the whole range of Kyrgyz-South Korean bilateral cooperation, future developmental prospects, and to exchange perspectives on regional and international matters.

