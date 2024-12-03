JICA focused on supporting energy transition in Uzbekistan - Bito Yoshibumi (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is focused on supporting the energy transition in Uzbekistan, Chief Representative of JICA in Uzbekistan Bito Yoshibumi told Trend in an exclusive interview.

“One of our proudest achievements is in the energy sector, where JICA-supported projects are said to contribute 23 percent of Uzbekistan’s total power generation capacity. This effort is part of our broader mission to help Uzbekistan achieve a sustainable and resilient future. We are particularly focused on supporting the energy transition in Uzbekistan. Currently, we are working in the energy-saving sector, improving energy efficiency in both public and private areas. Additionally, we promote research and development in hydrogen utilization, with Japanese and Uzbek universities collaborating on this research,” he said.

According to him, the agency also plans to introduce a system of energy efficiency auditors in Uzbekistan. The similar system exists in Japan and has proven effective in promoting energy efficiency across various sectors. JICA aims to implement this system in Uzbekistan.

Bito Yoshibumi highlighted the Inclusive and Resilient Socio-Economic Development Program, for which JICA signed a $264.16 million loan agreement in August 2024.

"This program is intended to support Uzbekistan in advancing the transition to a market economy and promoting the measures to enhance social inclusiveness and environmental sustainability through budget support, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and the realization of an inclusive and resilient society in Uzbekistan. The program aims to support Uzbekistan's initiatives in such areas as creating markets, improving fiscal risk management and public procurement, promoting social inclusion and green resilience, investing in people, and enhancing connectivity," Bito Yoshibumi noted.

He emphasized that it is crucial for the agency to work with other partners, including multilateral and bilateral donors and civil societies. JICA aims to complement each side’s efforts and create synergies. For example, in the education and health sectors, JICA engages continuously with the central government and other agencies such as the UN.

“Additionally, JICA has extended budget support to Uzbekistan this year. We recently signed a loan agreement to provide this support in partnership with the World Bank. The World Bank and JICA have agreed on a joint action plan to guide the Uzbek government in reforming economic and public policies, aligning our support with that of the World Bank. We have also worked with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on rehabilitating irrigation pumping stations. Such collaborations are essential for achieving significant success and impact, and we strive to work with all our partners to this end,” the chief representative of JICA said.

Bito Yoshibumi noted that JICA has been conducting various activities in Uzbekistan, including financial cooperation, technical cooperation, volunteer projects, and private-sector partnership projects, under the three priority areas: sustainable economic growth and industrial diversification and upgrading; building an equitable and sustainable society; and strengthening governance.

“In particular, I believe that in the coming years it will be important to develop industrial human resources and create jobs, realize an energy-efficient society, and improve public services in the areas of healthcare and education,” he added.