Azerbaijani tandir craftsmanship and bread baking recognized as UNESCO intangible heritage (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has included the Azerbaijani tandir craftsmanship and bread baking in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Trend reports citing National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

"Today, during the 19th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Asunción, Paraguay, the nomination titled "Tandir craftsmanship and bread baking in Azerbaijan", which reflects the rich culture and traditions of the Azerbaijani people, was successfully inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity!

Thus, the number of Azerbaijan's heritage elements listed in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage lists has reached 24.

This cultural heritage element is not only a testament to Azerbaijan's vibrant traditions but also a valuable contribution to the world culture. It highlights Azerbaijan's unwavering support for promoting UNESCO's values.

We wholeheartedly congratulate the Azerbaijani people on this remarkable achievement!," the statement reads.