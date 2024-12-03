Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 3 December 2024 19:08 (UTC +04:00)
South Korea's president proclaims martial law in country
Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Korea

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Martial law has been declared in South Korea, the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol said in his address to the nation, Trend reports.

“I am declaring martial law to root out pro-North Korean communist forces and protect the free constitutional order. The imposition of martial law is an unavoidable measure to ensure people's freedom and security as well as the country's resilience to anti-state forces,” he said.

In his address, Yoon Suk Yeol did not specify exactly which measures would be taken.

