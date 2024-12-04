Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to Malta's Valetta

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to Valletta, the capital of the Republic of Malta, Trend reports.

According to the information, within the framework of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to participate and deliver a speech at the 31st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as hold meetings with officials of other countries participating in the event.

To note, the OSCE Ministerial Council, the organization's main decision-making and governing body, convenes every year during the first week of December with high-level government representatives and foreign ministers. The participating countries evaluate the organization's efforts across all of its domains of activity as well as the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian region.

