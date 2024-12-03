South Korea's parliament votes to lift martial law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. South Korea's parliament has voted in favor of lifting the martial law proclaimed by President Yoon Suk Yeol a few hours ago, Trend reports.

“The proclamation of martial law after the adoption of the resolution is invalid,” the information reads.

The vote was attended by 190 out of 300 members of Parliament, and all of them voted in favor of the abolition of martial law.

To note, South Korea's leading opposition, the Toburo Democratic Party, earlier called on parliamentarians to convene in parliament over the martial law declared by the president.

The MPs were instructed to hold meetings to discuss and initiate the process of lifting martial law.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the imposition of martial law in the country.