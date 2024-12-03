Kazakhstan shining with its Born Bold social advancement campaign (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Kazakhstan has rolled out the Born Bold advertising campaign to put its best foot forward, highlighting the nation’s vibrant and progressive stance on economic growth, social advancement, and innovation for all to see, Trend reports.

The slogan captures the very essence of the Kazakh spirit. Kazakhs are cut from a cloth of ambition and innovation—traits that have fueled the nation's progress through thick and thin over the years. By picking the word "bold," they really put their cards on the table, showcasing Kazakhstan's confidence as it struts onto the global stage, eager to shake hands with the world and show what it's made of.

The main focus of the campaign is to attract foreign direct investment into key growing sectors, create new high-performance jobs, stimulate innovation, and accelerate sustainable growth. The campaign also seeks to attract investment not only in the oil and gas sector but also in industries such as banking and finance, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and technology, and tourism, helping to reduce the country’s traditional dependence on energy and critical raw material industries.

Thus, this campaign aims to position Kazakhstan as the leading center for investment and innovation in Central Asia, connecting Europe and Asia through strategic trade, logistics, and infrastructure, as well as technological projects.

The initiators invite global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to tap into the bold spirit of Kazakhstan’s people, explore the country’s numerous opportunities, engage with its dynamic economy, and contribute to the shared vision of sustainable progress.

