ECO, Kazakhstan explore new avenues for trade collaboration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Kazakhstan put their heads together to pave the way for developing transport and logistics infrastructure, tightening the screws on cooperation in digital technologies, and broadening the horizons of mutual trade and economic interaction, Trend reports.

Ahead of the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the ECO member states, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, met with the Secretary-General of the ECO, Asad Majid Khan. During the talks, Nurtleu outlined the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the ECO’s Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (CMFA) in 2025 and emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the organization.

In turn, Secretary-General A. Khan highlighted Kazakhstan’s active role and initiatives within the ECO, which contribute to the substantive agenda of the organization.

The meeting also covered issues such as strengthening cultural and educational ties, advancing environmental sustainability, and joint efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change and energy security.

The Economic Cooperation Organization was established in 1985. Its member states include 10 countries from Central Asia, the Middle East, and the South Caucasus. The organization’s goal is to promote economic development in the region by coordinating efforts in areas such as economy, trade, transport, ecology, and humanitarian cooperation.

