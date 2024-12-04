Azerbaijan committed to translating vision of Rio Trio initiative into tangible outcomes - Mukhtar Babayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan remains committed to translating vision of Rio Trio initiative into tangible outcomes, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, addressing the High-level Opening: From Riyadh to Belem: the Rio Trio Initiative for Public-Private Action - UNCCD COP16, Trend reports.

The Rio Trio Initiative is a pioneering partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Colombia, and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This unprecedented collaboration aims to foster global sustainability efforts by aligning the work of the incoming presidencies of the UN Convention on Climate Change from Azerbaijan, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity from Colombia and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification from Saudi Arabia.

The three countries are united in their commitment to using their Presidencies to catalyse urgent and coordinated action, and they call upon the international community to engage with this initiative as a lasting platform for collaboration—both at and beyond the upcoming COPs.

“Today, as we face the challenges of the time, we are reminded of how closely linked our efforts are across the Rio Conventions. Climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation and desertification are not separate issues. They are deeply connected, demanding integrated and unified responses. We share a responsibility to align our strategies and create synergy.

Integrated frameworks like the Rio Trio initiative represent our commitment to close the gaps and fostering solutions that will strengthen the impact of our individual efforts. Azerbaijan recognizes the power of nature-based solutions to address the interlinked challenges of climate change, water shortage, and biodiversity loss. We have introduced the first marine protected area in the Caspian Sea to safeguard critical ecosystem,” he said.

Babayev noted that COP29 presidency has been determined to put the spirit of integration in the heart of its action agenda.

“We are working to establish connections across different forums and sectors, recognizing that climate action is a cross-cutting issue. The prime example of our approach is the COP29 initiative on water. Water is essential to addressing land degradation and desertification. As climate change intensifies, tackling water stress becomes essential. The declining levels of the Caspian Sea highlight the urgency of sustainable water management. One of the key achievements under the COP29 presidency was adoption of the Baku Declaration on Water for Climate Action, endorsed by nearly 50 countries and non-state actors. The declaration commits signatories to integrated approaches to combat climate impacts on water basins incorporating water-related measures into national climate policies,” the minister added.

Babayev went on to add that water is the link that flows between the climate, biodiversity and desertification crisis.

“These initiatives reflect the cooperative spirit of the Rio Trio and align closely with the goals of UNCCD. The Rio Trio initiative also highlights the need for harmonized data and knowledge-sharing platforms. By combining metrics from indices, maps, and national biodiversity strategies, we can simplify efforts, improve accountability, and base our policies on practical outcomes. Indigenous and local knowledge must play a central role in shaping these systems as their wisdom offers invaluable guidance for sustainable practices.

Our shared challenges are significant, but they also present opportunities to innovate and collaborate. By enhancing cross-convention synergies, we should promote sustainable land use practices, increase water efficiency through nature-based solutions, scale restoration efforts to combat land degradation, foster regional and international cooperation for sustainable ecosystems. In this spirit, Azerbaijan remains committed to translating the vision of Rio Trio initiative into tangible outcomes that benefits both people and the planet,” he concluded.

