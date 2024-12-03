Azerbaijan assumes Central and Eastern Europe Regional Group presidency and COP16 Bureau membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. In the framework of the 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16), held in Riyadh, capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, December 2-13, the Republic of Azerbaijan was unanimously elected Chair of the Central and Eastern Europe Regional Group for two years and a member of the COP16 Bureau, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to information, during the chairmanship period, our country will also exercise vice-presidency of the Conference of Parties of the organization.

The group, along with Azerbaijan, includes 15 states of Eastern and Central Europe.

The Regional Action Program of the UN Eastern and Central European Group (UNCCD), established in 2001 within the framework of COP5, was approved in 2015. Within the group, strengthening regional activities, increasing knowledge, organic agriculture, etc., are identified as priority areas.

The main tasks of the COP16 Bureau, in which 12 regions are represented, are to organize monitoring of the implementation of COP decisions and work on future COP meetings. The COP Bureau also monitors the fulfillment of commitments made between COP sessions.