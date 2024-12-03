Azerbaijan's lead party sets up poll headquarters anent municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The regular meeting of the board of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held, Trend reports.

Deputy Chairman of YAP - Head of the Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov remarked that Azerbaijan, advancing decisively towards democracy, is on the verge of another significant socio-political process.

“Municipal elections are scheduled for January 29, 2025, in our country. The YAP, the dominant entity in the political framework, has been meticulously preparing for all prior elections and has achieved decisive triumphs. The YAP, having fulfilled the public's expectations with integrity amidst emerging realities and obstacles, is participating in the next municipal elections with resolute determination to succeed,” he said

He went on saying that the YAP will nominate its candidates in each of the 118 electoral districts.

Following this, information was given on the items on the agenda of the meeting.

First, the “Action Plan of the New Azerbaijan Party in connection with the municipal elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for January 29, 2025" was discussed and approved at the meeting.

Afterward, it was decided to establish the 19-member Central Election Headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party. By the decision of the Board, the authorized representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party and its authorized representative on financial issues, as well as persons who will monitor the meetings of election commissions until the voting day, were appointed.

YAP deputy chairman Ali Ahmadov, along with party board members Arif Rahimzade, Hikmet Mammadov, Mubariz Gurbanli, and Aynur Sofiyeva, addressed the meeting and discussed the future responsibilities for the election campaign's success.

Budagov summarized the meeting's results, expressing confidence that all of the party's resources will be used to participate in the municipal elections, as they were in past elections, and wishing success to its members who will be involved in this process.

