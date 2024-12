BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Türkiye has appointed its new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Turkish media, Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, announced the appointment of the new ambassador.

Birol Akgün, the president of the Maarif Foundation (TMV), will serve as Türkiye's new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel