Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss military relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the military delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The delegation is on an official visit to our country. Welcoming the guests, Colonel General Z. Hasanov expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister of Defense noted that developing relations between the two countries based on friendship and brotherhood are paid special attention and are always in the spotlight of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

It was emphasized that Saudi Arabia's participation with an expanded delegation in the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX held on September 24-26, 2024 at the Baku Expo Center was commended.

The Minister informed the guest about the measures on demining the territories liberated after the victory in the Patriotic War and expressed gratitude to the guest for the support provided by Saudi Arabia in this matter. It was mentioned that out of 382 civilians and servicemen injured by mine explosions after the Patriotic War, 70 lost their lives.

Then Colonel General Z. Hasanov wished success to the participants of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Saudi Arabia trilateral working meeting on intelligence, hosted by Baku.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, the guest thanked for the hospitality. He congratulated Colonel General Z. Hasanov on the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the Shehids and expressed his deepest condolences to their families. The guest stressed that mutual visits of military delegations contribute to the expansion of our relations.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military educational spheres, as well as regional security issues were discussed at the meeting.

Then the guests arrived at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army. The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the delegation.

At the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in the further development of the cooperation based on mutual trust and support, emphasized the importance of experience exchange and discussed other issues of interest.