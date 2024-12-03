Products under 'Made in Turan' brand set to make waves in US market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Products branded "Made in Turan" will soon be available on the American market, Jamid Movsumov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association (AFA) Public Union, told Trend.

The chairman pointed out that the finishing touches are being put on the standards for "Made in Turan" products.

"Specialized standards will be applied to the products. We plan to adopt standards for cleaning products, water, lemonade, and various types of cold coffee.

Additionally, countries that are not Turkic states can also align their products with Turan standards and sell them in Turkic countries. Currently, the most active countries in terms of setting up production capacities are Türkiye and Kazakhstan. Preliminary agreements have been reached for promoting 'Made in Turan' products in Germany, the United States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye," Movsumov said.

