Housing price index in Azerbaijan goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's housing market witnessed price growth of 3.8 percent in the third quarter of 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the Monetary Policy Review of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the price index in the housing market rose by 4.3 percent in the primary market and by 3.7 percent in the secondary market during the second quarter.

"According to the State Statistics Committee, the overall housing market saw a price increase of 9.2 percent from January through September 2024, compared to the same period last year. This includes a 10.3 percent rise in the primary housing market and a 9.1 percent increase in the secondary market," the report said.